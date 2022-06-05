D.L. Hughley and his daughter fire back at Mo’Nique

The social media warfare between comedians Mo’Nique and D.L. Hughley rages on, and now Hughley’s daughter has entered the conflict.

Hughley’s eldest child, Ryan Nicole Shepard, is highly offended that Mo’Nique would include family members in a personal contract dispute. Mo’Nique has already flamed Hughley from the stage in Detroit last weekend when she claims Hughley breeched the contract that allegedly had her as the headliner.

The Hughley clan believe that Mo’Nique went way too far when she said that Hughley did not come to his daughter’s defense when she claimed a former friend of his sexually abused her many years ago.

“The love between our family is evident and clear and while I’m beyond proud of the way my eldest daughter@brownsugarandbourbon handled this disgusting attack, this is not their fight,” he captioned a screenshot of an Instagram post from his daughter, Ryan Nicole Shepard, penned on Saturday. “They have been repeatedly attacked for no reason, this needs to end.

”

Calling Mo’Nique “two crayons short of the full box,” Shepard said the Oscar-winner is mentally unstable and immoral.

“Nothing is too far in your quest to prove a point, and I’m blessed that my parents raised children who have no idea how you could possibly go there,” Shepard continued. “We Hughleys are going to have a good a– day and a blessed life.”