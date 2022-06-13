Watch Floyd Mayweather cry for 2 minutes during Hall of Fame induction (video)

Floyd Mayweather has often carried himself with an air of callous disregard and super machismo that it suggested that was he so hardened against life that he doesn’t feel a thing.

Therefore, it may have taken many fans by surprise to see the undefeated boxing legend break down and weep for about two full minutes before his induction speech at the International Boxing Hall of Fame in Verona, New York, 35 miles east of Syracuse.

He wept so hard as the crowd cheered him on, that boxing champ Laila Ali, the daughter of all-time great Muhammad Ali, had to come up and check on him twice at the podium inside the Turning Stone Resort and Casino.

“I don’t really know what to say,” he finally managed to utter weakly while sniffling. “I told myself I wouldn’t cry, but this is something beautiful. This is one of the best days of my life.”

Mayweather was the marquee name among a host of champions and legends who were also being inducted including Roy Jones Jr., Bernard Hopkins, Shane Mosley, Andre Ward and others.

Mayweather thrived on being the villain that other pugilists wanted to beat in the worst way. But it was to no avail as “Money” Mayweather finished his career with an unblemished 50-0 (27 KOs) record and as the richest boxer ever, with reported career earnings of more than $800 million. He was by far the biggest draw in boxing during his reign and there was not even a close second.

The man who has also been called “Pretty Boy Floyd” conveyed how grateful he is to his father-trainer Floyd Mayweather Sr., a former boxer and his late uncle, Roger Mayweather, also served as his trainer.

“I love my dad because, without him, this wouldn’t be possible,” Mayweather said. “He’s the best trainer ever. There will never be another trainer that’s better than my dad.”

Mayweather said he could never articulate how much his father’s priceless advice of avoiding punishment has contributed to one of the greatest careers the sport has ever seen.

“I said, ‘You know what? I’m going to take less punishment,’ ” the younger Mayweather said. “I want to retire on my own terms, and I want to make smart investments so I’m able to live a comfortable life once my career is over.”