Joseline Hernandez jokes about arrest warrant

Joseline Hernandez’s penchant for histrionics and temper tantrums have made her reality show a popular commodity for reality TV fare, but it’s also put her in the line of fire of law enforcement.

The creator of “Joseline’s Cabaret” was arrested for battering rapper Big Lex into oblivion during the Floyd Mayweather exhibition fight in June 2023. Now, prosecutors have issued another warrant for Hernandez for laying hands on cops who were trying to break up that one-sided pummeling.

Hands Were Rated E For Everyone: Puerto Rican Joseline Hernandez Goes Ape After A Fight With Rapper Big Lex Backstage! 💅 pic.twitter.com/e5NHLjQDGo — TopStreetFights  (@TSFights) June 13, 2023

Hernandez seems blasé and indifferent to the fact that she could be penalized further for the melee that night. She joked to her 4.6 million Instagram followers that “Even the beat can’t catch me.”

Fans were not so amused by the “Puerto Rican Princess” and her attempts at humor nor her unbothered attitude that prosecutors want her thrown in jail again. In fact, many fans had a few jokes for Hernandez that she may not find funny.

“They Ain’t Gotta Catch You,” one commenter began. “They Can Just Bait You Out With Free Cocaine At The Police Department You’ll Go Too Like A DH And Get Locked Up.”

A second person had advice and an insult for Hernandez. “You might as well turn yourself in. Animals belong in cages.”

While a third person implored Hernandez to hurry up and film the end of the season: “Lawdddd. Can y’all please film the reunion before the police catch you tho? 😂💖.”

A fourth person wants her to keep it chill for a spell, saying: “Girl shhhh before they find you 👀🤭…we out here trying to hide you and you dropping music and stuff😂.”

A fifth admonishes Hernandez and networks alike for monetizing her mental dysfunction. “It’s not cool or cute to hold ppl up in their wrong doing 🙄 just because Joseline is on TV etc doesn’t give her a pass to continue to put her hands on ppl. Reality TV has made her feel invincible because she has gotten away with the most. Zeus network VH1 etc never had her best interest, they see her as entertainment for their benefit, knowing that she is an addict fighting many demons. Instead of encouraging Joseline’s bad choices & behavior, hold her accountable, but she too also has to hold herself first. Stop ✋🏾 praising ppl when they do wrong. She needs to get away from ppl, places & things. & the beat has caught up with her.”