Blue Ivy embarrassed as Jay-Z kisses her at NBA game (video)

Jay-Z may be a Hall of Fame rapper, a billionaire and a change agent in the world of music and pop culture, but to Blue Ivy Carter, he’s just an annoying dad.

Blue Ivy Carter was adorably embarrassed at the NBA Finals in San Francisco on Monday, June 14, 2022, when her famous father hugged and kissed her while the cameras were trained on the two.

As he was being introduced by the game announcer to the capacity crowd, Hov gave Blue a hug, to which she responded with an irritated expression and blurted out, “not my hair” while trying to take his arm from around her.

To us: Jay Z, the all time rap legend

To Blue Ivy: embarrassing dad pic.twitter.com/yOsIpBUVyz — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 14, 2022

Blue looked sporty as she flossed a leather jacket, black pants and black Nikes. while Jay-Z rocked a similar outfit on their father-daughter date night at the game between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics. The Warriors prevailed, 104-94, to take a 3-2 series lead going back to Boston.

Noticing her embarrassment, the husband of pop goddess Beyoncé then went back in to plant a kiss on his daughter’s cheek while flashing a peace sign at the camera as the crowd cheered on.

Blue, who is now 10, had the kind of expression that teens give when they’re in the middle of a boring social studies class.

Social media, per the norm, ate up the cute moment that stars Blue Ivy who was just too grown to be bothered by her dad.

This man Jay-Z really lost 92 bricks & crawled back just to be shunned by his daughter on national tv 😂 Princess #BlueIvy 🙌🏾 https://t.co/PlNT8xNlyk — Hero (@HopHeroes) June 14, 2022

“When you just casually tell THE Jay-Z to chillllllll with all that PDA,” one Twitter fan wrote. “Blue been hilarious.”

Another Twitter user said: “The way Blue behaved when Jay-Z put his hand round her is the exact way my daughter will behave. Forming big girl and the don’t stress me kinda energy.”

A third person added that Blue looks every bit like her father. “Most people can see Beyoncé but I still see only Jay-Z. Is this a blue and black/ white and gold dress situation?”