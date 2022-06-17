Search
Atlanta turns out for ‘Jeghetto’ exhibit at Center for Puppetry Arts

By Tigner | Jun 17, 2022
Tarish Pipkin, center (Photo courtesy of Center for Puppetry Arts)

As guests flowed through Atlanta’s Center for Puppetry Arts to view their latest exhibition by Tarish Pipkin, the puppet master was beaming with pride. Pipkin, who is known as “Jeghetto” stood in The Dean Dubose Smith Exhibition Gallery, which was transformed into  the dark universe of Nebula, watching adults gleefully interact with his marionettes. Jeghetto was clearly thrilled to see his creation come to life.

“Working with the team at Center for Puppetry for Arts, the [set up of] lights and display of puppets is way better than I thought it would be,” said Jeghetto.


In an effort to expand programming, the Center for Puppetry Arts created a new series called “Puppetry Now,” which focuses on contemporary artists such as Pipkin. The first program for Puppetry Now is “5PIN010: A Hip-Hopera Performance,” a parable about a robot that longs to be a real B-boy in a post-apocalyptic future. It is a story about fatherhood.

On Thursday, June 16, the Center for Puppetry Arts opened its doors to a diverse and eclectic crowd who were the first to get a sample of Jeghetto’s creation. A panel discussion hosted by journalist Christopher A. Daniels and Museum Director Sarah Dylla talked about the creation of  Spinokio and the special collection which will be on display at Center for Puppetry Arts.


Tickets are now available for Spinokio, which is scheduled to run June 23 – 26, but art lovers will be able to see and experience a special collection on display through Sept. 25. Tickets are available now for this great performance by Jeghetto.

 

