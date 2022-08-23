Little league team puts cotton on Black player’s head (video)

A little league team made a decision recently that left social media users with questions.

On Aug. 21, MLB hosted its Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. It’s a chance for the kids in town for the Little League World Series to watch a major league game for free and have a memorable experience. During the game, a camera panned to the Midwestern little league team from Iowa, as White teammates appeared to be placing pieces of cotton on a Black player’s head, making it look like he had a cotton Afro of sorts.

Did anyone else just see this on the Little League World Series?! They was stuffing the black boy hair with cotton!!! #LLWS pic.twitter.com/nRVJpw6FJj — Smitty (@BullCityHeel) August 22, 2022

Really weird that the Midwest @LittleLeague team decided to put cotton on this players head #Sus @MLB pic.twitter.com/LFGG4frH1Y — Fan of DogLuver FanLuver Dog Fan (@iluvdogluver) August 22, 2022

Users then discovered the team’s Twitter page.

Unacceptable. We need an explanation why this happened. That child’s face doesn’t indicate they were in on the joke. He was humiliated on national TV by his “teammates.” And people wonder why Black kids don’t play baseball. @LittleLeague @espn @MLB https://t.co/kPBADP3nW3 — Brenda’s Skinny Hand (@MrsKrissyT) August 22, 2022

What the hell happened?! My boys play travel ball and you have disgraced the game with your racism. Shame on you!!! You must apologize for what you did to that boy. — Sofa King Angry (@StarfireCity) August 22, 2022

The Iowa little league team didn’t publicly address the video clip as of the morning of Aug. 23. The Little League organization released a statement in the late afternoon on Aug. 22, as published by HuffPost‘s Phil Lewis.

“During the broadcast of the MLB Little League Classic, a Midwest player was shown with filling from a stuffed animal given away at the game on his head,” the statement read. “After speaking with the team, as well as reviewing photos, multiple players on the Midwest Region team were taking part in this while enjoying the game. As only one appeared on the broadcast, Little League International understands that the actions shown could be perceived as racially insensitive. We have spoken with the player’s mother and the coaches, who have assured us that there was no ill-intent behind the action shown during the broadcast.”