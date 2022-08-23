Search
Little league team puts cotton on Black player’s head (video)

An Iowa little league team is in hot water after questionable act
Little Leaguers put cotton in a Black player’s hair. (Image source: Twitter – @Phil_Lewis_)

A little league team made a decision recently that left social media users with questions.

On Aug. 21, MLB hosted its Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. It’s a chance for the kids in town for the Little League World Series to watch a major league game for free and have a memorable experience. During the game, a camera panned to the Midwestern little league team from Iowa, as White teammates appeared to be placing pieces of cotton on a Black player’s head, making it look like he had a cotton Afro of sorts.


Users then discovered the team’s Twitter page.

The Iowa little league team didn’t publicly address the video clip as of the morning of Aug. 23. The Little League organization released a statement in the late afternoon on Aug. 22, as published by HuffPost‘s Phil Lewis.


“During the broadcast of the MLB Little League Classic, a Midwest player was shown with filling from a stuffed animal given away at the game on his head,” the statement read. “After speaking with the team, as well as reviewing photos, multiple players on the Midwest Region team were taking part in this while enjoying the game. As only one appeared on the broadcast, Little League International understands that the actions shown could be perceived as racially insensitive. We have spoken with the player’s mother and the coaches, who have assured us that there was no ill-intent behind the action shown during the broadcast.”

