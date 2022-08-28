Search
Fans marvel over LeBron James’ wife Savannah’s sleek birthday look (photo)

The modelesque wife of King James served another glamorous look for her fans and supporters
LeBron James and Savannah Brinson (Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / s_bukley)

Fans fawned over the wife of LeBron James once again as the statuesque stunner posed in several chic outfits for her 36th birthday that emphasized her thin figure and youthful appearance.

Savannah James began her birthday shoot with a form-fitting black gown, gold necklaces and bracelets, and matching gold-and-black heels. The mother of three topped off her stunning look with golden tresses that complimented her accoutrements.


James captioned her post with, “Happy Birthday to me!!! Beyond grateful for the woman I’ve become and the journey I’m continuously on to be the best mother, wife, daughter, sister, and friend I can be. #CheersTo36 #AgingLikeWine.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @mrs_savannahrj


King James also posted her photo in his Instagram story for his 131 million followers, adding, “HBD Queen!!! Live. Laugh. Love.”

“She really is the creme de la creme,” one person commented, while another added: “Yesss! She gone serve everytime!!”

“Don’t really get no colder happy birthday girl,” said a third. “LEBRON IS SO LUCKY. LOOK AT HER!”

