Search
START TYPING AND PRESS ENTER TO SEARCH

Colin Kaepernick and girlfriend celebrate birth of 1st child (photo)

The former NFL quarterback and the MTV host welcomed their child weeks ago
Photo: A.R. Shaw
Colin Kaepernick (Photo by A.R. Shaw for rolling out)

Athlete-turned-activist Colin Kaepernick and his longtime girlfriend, Nessa Diab, welcomed their first child together.

The former NFL quarterback, who became a national lightning rod of controversy for kneeling during the national anthem in protest of police brutality, and Diab announced the addition to their family after celebrating the infant’s arrival weeks ago.


Diab, who is an MTV host and covered the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, was initially circumspect about sharing her exciting news with the world.

“I thought long and hard about sharing our life-changing news today. I decided to do so because today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title — MOM!” Diab, penned to her 500,000 Instagram followers.


Calling her family “The Kaepernicks,” the TV personality continued.

“Colin and I welcomed our amazing baby to the world a few weeks ago and we are over the moon with our growing family … Colin is the most amazing dad and I’m soooo grateful that he is by our side for every moment of this journey.”

Diab informed her fans that the baby was born weeks ago, but somehow she showed little of the post-partum weight when she hosted the music awards red carpet just a few weeks after giving birth.

Diabe and Kaepernick met and started dating in 2015, not long before Kaep became the symbol of American animus by protesting inequality and law enforcement’s misbehavior while a member of the San Francisco 49ers.

Kaepernick has not played a down in the NFL since. He won millions from the NFL after proving collusion to keep him out of the league. He did have a “five-hour” workout with the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2022 offseason. But so far, he has not been announced as a prospective member of the team.

Read more about:

Also read

BiancaBelair
Sports
Sights and sounds from Alabama State's 23-13 victory over Howard
shutterstock_147227879
Sports
Fans marvel over LeBron James' wife Savannah's sleek birthday look (photo)
shutterstock_1600225741
Music
Teyana Taylor says threesomes with husband are not out of desperation (video)
jamie foxx_featured_bang
Entertainment
Jamie Foxx cracks fans up with perfect Donald Trump impersonation (video)
NOUSA
Sports
Dr. J does not believe Kobe Bryant's jersey should be retired
Shaunna J
Books
Shaunna J. Edwards and Alyson Richman discuss the novel 'The Thread Collectors'

Watch this video

What's new

BiancaBelair
Sights and sounds from Alabama State's 23-13 victory over Howard
tiffany haddish_featured_bang
Tiffany Haddish grinds on Usher during his Las Vegas show (video)
Inside the home of the unnamed Somerset man who turned to hoarding after he lost his family seven years ago and his mental health suffered, pictured in an undated photo. Laura Summer, owner of cleaning company The Sleek Easy Clean, has started a fundraiser in a bid to help the man turn his life around. (Laura Summers - The Sleek Easy Clean,SWNS/Zenger)
Friends fundraise to clear out bereaved hoarder’s home