Colin Kaepernick and girlfriend celebrate birth of 1st child (photo)

Athlete-turned-activist Colin Kaepernick and his longtime girlfriend, Nessa Diab, welcomed their first child together.

The former NFL quarterback, who became a national lightning rod of controversy for kneeling during the national anthem in protest of police brutality, and Diab announced the addition to their family after celebrating the infant’s arrival weeks ago.

Diab, who is an MTV host and covered the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, was initially circumspect about sharing her exciting news with the world.

“I thought long and hard about sharing our life-changing news today. I decided to do so because today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title — MOM!” Diab, penned to her 500,000 Instagram followers.

Calling her family “The Kaepernicks,” the TV personality continued.

“Colin and I welcomed our amazing baby to the world a few weeks ago and we are over the moon with our growing family … Colin is the most amazing dad and I’m soooo grateful that he is by our side for every moment of this journey.”

Diab informed her fans that the baby was born weeks ago, but somehow she showed little of the post-partum weight when she hosted the music awards red carpet just a few weeks after giving birth.

Diabe and Kaepernick met and started dating in 2015, not long before Kaep became the symbol of American animus by protesting inequality and law enforcement’s misbehavior while a member of the San Francisco 49ers.

Kaepernick has not played a down in the NFL since. He won millions from the NFL after proving collusion to keep him out of the league. He did have a “five-hour” workout with the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2022 offseason. But so far, he has not been announced as a prospective member of the team.