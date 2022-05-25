Search
After long wait, an NFL team finally takes a chance on Colin Kaepernick

By Malik Brown | May 25, 2022
Photo: A.R. Shaw
Colin Kaepernick is a step closer to getting back into the NFL.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Kaepernick is scheduled to have a work out with the Las Vegas Raiders on May 25.


Kaepernick last played professional football in 2016, which was the same year that he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice. This will be Kaepernick’s first work out in the NFL since that time, and it will be his first time visiting a team since the Seattle Seahawks in May 2017.

Since Kaepernick has been out of the league, he’s been meeting up with receivers and throwing balls to them, and he recently threw for undrafted receivers for NFL scouts during halftime of Michigan’s spring game.


On April 27, Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis said on an episode of “Race in America: A Candid Conversation” that he would be open to signing Kaepernick to the team. Davis says that the quarterback “deserves every chance in the world to become a quarterback in the National Football League.”

It looks like Davis stuck to his word, and we’ll see if Kaepernick fits on the team. One thing to take note of is that Derek Carr is currently the starting quarterback for the Raiders, and it would take a lot for Kaepernick to take his spot. Being the backup quarterback might be Kaepernick’s best option.

 

