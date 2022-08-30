John Wall admits he had suicidal thoughts the past 2 years

NBA superstar John Wall feels rejuvenated and recharged after emerging from “the darkest place” he’d ever been in his life that had him contemplating taking his own life.

Wall, who suffered devasting injuries and endured the back-to-back losses of the two closest people in his life, said that thought his life was imploding.

“Darkest place I’ve ever been in,” Wall said. “At one point in time, I thought about committing suicide. Tearing my Achilles, my mom being sick, my mom passing and my grandma passing a year later. All this in the midst of COVID at the same time. Me going to the chemotherapy and sitting there. Me seeing my mom take her last breath. Wearing the same clothes for three days straight and laying on the couch sobbing.”

Wow. Really honest stuff from John Wall. John has been through so much in his life. Glad to hear he’s doing better. https://t.co/LIFo5dLugn — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) August 29, 2022

Wall’s mother, Frances Pulley, died of cancer in 2019 at 58 years old. Soon thereafter, his grandmother also died and that was followed up by the onset of the pandemic in 2020 that brought about actual and quasi-quarantine measures nationwide.

“She raised him for much of his life as a single mom and through the winding road of his upbringing became his closest confidant, his best friend and the most important influence in his life,” NBC Sports Washington wrote.

Wall unabashedly admitted that he got deep into therapy and leaned on his support system to pull him out of the veritable black hole that he had fallen into. He also has his NBA brotherhood to turn to, as LeBron James confirmed.

And I mean ALWAYS!!!!!! Don't ever question it bro!! Proud of you @JohnWall https://t.co/KtDBmzvRgK — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 30, 2022

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.