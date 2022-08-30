LeBron James graces cover of ‘Sports Illustrated’ with 2 sons (photo)

In 2002, LeBron James appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated when he was just a junior in high school. On the cover, the headline was “The Chosen One” with a picture of him in his St. Vincent-St. Mary basketball jersey.

At the time James was the most coveted NBA prospect, and to this day, it’s hard to name anybody else who has received as much attention coming into the league.

Twenty years later, and James is back on the Sports Illustrated cover, but this time with his two sons, Bronny and Bryce James.

This go-around the title reads “The Chosen Sons” on the issue with James and his sons. James is wearing a T-shirt with a screenprint of the 2002 Sports Illustrated cover.

As James made a name for himself 20 years ago, his sons are now trying to do the same. Bronny is a senior at Sierra Canyon and is expected to take the collegiate route after high school. There have been numerous rumors of colleges offering him a commitment, but James shut that down in a tweet on Aug. 16.

He hasn’t taken 1 visit yet and has only had a few calls with coaches and universities. When Bronny makes his choice you’ll hear it from him. #JamesGang👑 https://t.co/BBciKxl7m8 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 17, 2022

Bryce is a sophomore at Sierra Canyon and picked up his first D-1 offer from Duquesne. Their head coach served as the head coach at St. Vincent-St. Mary in Ohio for two of the years that James attended.

James has openly said on numerous occasions that he would like to play in the league with Bronny, and in the Sports Illustrated story, he has hinted at playing with Bryce, who won’t be NBA eligible until 2026. James is 37 and is still playing at a high level, so he might still be around when Bryce joins the league.