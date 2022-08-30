Search
START TYPING AND PRESS ENTER TO SEARCH

LeBron James graces cover of ‘Sports Illustrated’ with 2 sons (photo)

20 years later, King James fronts a ‘Sports Illustrated’ cover with his progeny
LeBron James (Image source: Instagram – @kingjames)

In 2002, LeBron James appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated when he was just a junior in high school. On the cover, the headline was “The Chosen One” with a picture of him in his St. Vincent-St. Mary basketball jersey.

At the time James was the most coveted NBA prospect, and to this day, it’s hard to name anybody else who has received as much attention coming into the league.


Twenty years later, and James is back on the Sports Illustrated cover, but this time with his two sons, Bronny and Bryce James.

This go-around the title reads “The Chosen Sons” on the issue with James and his sons. James is wearing a T-shirt with a screenprint of the 2002 Sports Illustrated cover.


As James made a name for himself 20 years ago, his sons are now trying to do the same. Bronny is a senior at Sierra Canyon and is expected to take the collegiate route after high school. There have been numerous rumors of colleges offering him a commitment, but James shut that down in a tweet on Aug. 16.

Bryce is a sophomore at Sierra Canyon and picked up his first D-1 offer from Duquesne. Their head coach served as the head coach at St. Vincent-St. Mary in Ohio for two of the years that James attended.

James has openly said on numerous occasions that he would like to play in the league with Bronny, and in the Sports Illustrated story, he has hinted at playing with Bryce, who won’t be NBA eligible until 2026. James is 37 and is still playing at a high level, so he might still be around when Bryce joins the league.

Read more about:

Also read

meganthee
TV
Megan Thee Stallion to star in Marvel Comics comedy
HowardCheerleaders
Sports
Howard cheerleaders offer confidence tips to young girls
serena
Sports
Serena Williams fans torch tennis legend Chris Evert for hating on her
CecilyRashan
Education
Mister and Miss Howard reflect on significance of representing their university
jerry2
Entrepreneurs and Business Leaders
Jerry Mitchell Jr. 'The Jet King' on his success in the private jet industry
beyonce-featured
Sports
Beyoncé pays homage to Serena prior to her last Grand Slam (video)

Watch this video

What's new

NL_IMG_0113
Reasons that Nichole Lynel is a popular Black designer
6CB20BDD-980E-4AD6-A0FA-CF82FF024DCA
Lamont Stappleton exposes Balenciaga for appropriating his ideas
r kelly_featured image_bang photo
Another woman testifies that R. Kelly had sex with her as a minor