Megan Thee Stallion to star in Marvel Comics comedy

Megan Thee Stallion has been inspired by the OG hip-hop heavyweights to expand her game beyond music and immerse herself within the moviemaking realm.

Megan, 27, is on track to replicate the powerful examples provided by Grammy-, Emmy- and Screen Guild award-winner Queen Latifah, the titular star of the popular “Equalizer” series, and Ice Cube, who went from rapping to directing, producing and starring in a a number of blockbuster movies, including Friday, Barbershop, Are We There Yet? and Ride Along.

The Houston rapper, whose real name is Megan Pete, has confirmed she will have a role in the ongoing Marvel Cinematic Universe series “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.” There is no word yet on what precise role she will have, but reporters were tipped off when Megan’s stunt double, Marshe Day, put “She-Hulk” on her résumé.

Now that the news is out, Megan said she is going to follow in the footsteps of her musical predecessors.

“When I look at them, it inspires me to take it further than just music,” Megan told The Cut about Queen Latifah and Ice Cube on Aug. 29. “I don’t feel like I’m only going to be an actress — I feel like I’m also going to be a director and I’m also going to be a producer.”

Stallion has already been cast in the musical comedy F—ing Identical Twins, which details the story of look-a-like siblings who switch places in order to trick their family into reconciling their long-standing differences. Though the casting was announced in February, there is no word on the character Megan will portray.

Also, on the eve of Stallion’s highly anticipated sophomore album Traumazine, Megan also revealed what her dream movie role would be.

“I always have wanted to be Isis,” Megan said of the rumors of a Bring it On reboot that stars Gabrielle Union. “I would be perfect for that. If they were ever to make a new Bring It On, I should be that character.”