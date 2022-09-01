T.I.’s son speaks out after his recent arrest

T.I.’s son, King Harris, has been in the news a few times this year, but it hasn’t always been for the right reasons. In May 2022, Harris got into a verbal argument with Waffle House employees, which was caught on video.

King Harris, who raps under the stage name Kid Saiyan, said to the employee while on Instagram live, “Aye, I can talk however the f— I want to wherever I’m at. I’m on live shawty stop talking to me.”

The worker then told the rapper, “Then stop talking to me in my restaurant.” Harris then responded by laughing, saying, “This ain’t yo f—— restaurant.”

Fast-forward to now, and King has found himself back in trouble. On Aug. 31, Harris posted a mug shot of himself on Instagram and later made a video after his release. According to the video, a young woman said that she received a violation for not wearing a seatbelt, while Harris said he “got four.” There is still no word on why Harris was arrested.

In the caption of the video, it says “I’m bacc. F— 12!! A lil minor set bacc fa a major come bacc.”

In another video, Harris says, “Everybody that’ saying a n—- trying to be gangsta. I ain’t ask for the police to pull me over, y’all b—- a– n—–.”

Harris then criticized the media sites that posted his mug shots as well. “How about y’all post that new music video that just dropped, but y’all want to post a n—- going to jail,” Harris said.

The last time Harris got in trouble, T.I. hopped on social media to defend his son. There hasn’t been anything to come from his side yet, so we’ll have to wait and see if the father has something to say.