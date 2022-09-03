DJ Lynda Carter puts a remix on dance music in the heart of Detroit

Serial entrepreneur and real estate boss DJ Lynda Carter describes how she melded her business background and her love for music into successful businesses, including two bars and two food trucks.

Tell us a little bit about yourself.

I was born overseas, but I grew up on the west side of Detroit. I went to Western Michigan University, graduated from there with my undergrad and I also got my master’s degree. I’ve opened up for several different artists. I’ve done a lot of club parties and that’s what led me to the desire to own my own club.

When did you start deejaying?

Well, I always studied music. I always wanted to practice and learn how to DJ. I spent two years practicing before I ever did an event. It just happened to be a hobby that I started to monetize on.

Who influenced you?

There [are] so many different ones for different reasons, but I will say Jazzy Joyce out of New York. I always paid homage to her. Locally, I will say DJ King James. He’s the most versatile DJ that’s in our city. I also like DJ Stacey Hale, which is more in the house techno range.

What styles of music do you like to incorporate in your mix?

I mean, of course hip-hop and R&B. I like more up-tempo records. I like records that people are going to sing along with. I also like house music and remixes. It has been pivotal to my career to break remixes.

How did you come up with your DJ name?

Well, when I was trying to figure out what I was gonna call myself, I was an extreme fan of Wonder Woman. Wonder Woman was played by [actress] Lynda Carter. I didn’t want it to be DJ Wonder Woman, so I just chose the alias of Lynda Carter.

Where are you currently spinning?

I have an event called Happy Fridays with Lynda Carter and Friends at my venue, Mix Bricktown. I do a lot of corporate gigs as well, I have an event coming up for the Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan. Then I have another event in a couple of weeks for Chrysler, the automotive company.

Tell us more about the history of Lockeroom Lounge.

The Lockeroom is a sports bar. The Lockeroom has been around for 37 years. I purchased it four years ago. I am proud and honored to carry on the legacy that started before me. There’s not many sports venues in Detroit, especially Black-owned, so we’re excited to be in that lane.

Anything else you want to share?

Locker Room Homecoming will be Saturday, Sept. 17. Get your homecoming tickets online next month.