New music Friday: DJ Khaled, Lil Tjay and JID headline releases

Aug. 26 marked a heavy week of new releases in music. The new releases are headlined by DJ Khaled‘s God Did album, which features Jay-Z‘s latest verse, Drake, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Ye, Eminem, Lil Baby, Future, 21 Savage, Quavo, Takeoff, SZA, Roddy Ricch, Lil Durk, Nardo Wick, Kodak Black, Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Gunna, Latto, City Girls, Juice WRLD, Vory and Jadakiss.

An early standout is a back-and-forth between two-thirds of the Migos on “PARTY.” Amid the group’s rumored breakup, Offset released a solo single “CODE” feat. Moneybagg Yo.

Lil Tjay also made his return to music just months after getting shot seven times in June. The cover art for the single “Beat the Odds” is the artist sitting up in a bed wearing a neck brace.

Atlanta native and J. Cole’s Dreamville artist JID dropped his highly anticipated album The Forever Story. The project features Yasiin Bey, Lil Wayne, EARTHGANG, Ari Lennox and Ravyn Lenae.

Roc Marciano released The Elephant Man’s Bones album in a collaborative project with producer The Alchemist. Meechy Darko released his album Gothic Luxury, which features Black Thought, Denzel Curry, Busta Rhymes and Kirk Knight.

DDG released the melodic single “If I Want You,” which features background vocals from his girlfriend, Halle Bailey. Pi’erre Bourne released “Good Movie.” EVRYWHR released the easygoing “Take Your Time” track.