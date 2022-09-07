Bow Wow slammed for charging $1K for VIP meet-and-greet

Rapper Bow Wow was ducking after fans came after him for charging $1,000 for VIP meet-and-greet experience

Bow Wow, aka Shad Moss, had the internet popping after posting his meet-and-greet packages that will take place during the Millennial Tour Turned Up beginning Oct. 7, 2022, in Virginia. Bow Wow will be joining the stars who became famous during the turn of the century, including Keri Hilson, Mario, Day 26, Dem Franchize Boyz, Travis Porter, Crime Mob, Trillville, Lil Scrappy, Ying Yang Twins, Pleasure P, Lloyd, Sammie, Bobby Valentino, and Chingy.

Some fans were taken aback by Bow Wow’s price demand for the “Diamond Package,” which includes hanging out for a half-hour pre-show lounge party access.

While some fans are excited to plop down a stack to meet with Bow Wow, there were others who were miffed that Bow Wow is trying to duplicate Chris Brown’s meet-and-greets when he’s allegedly not on that level.

I wouldn’t spend a rack on a real dog, let alone this one. #BowWow pic.twitter.com/9xNR2E8PpY — Marie Antoinette (@CountyWorkerr) September 6, 2022

Not sister girl 💀 #BowWow 🤣 IN 👏🏼 THIS 👏🏼 HELL 👏🏼 OR 👏🏼 THE 👏🏼 NEXT 👏🏼 ONE 👏🏼 https://t.co/EnCYeyxe7G — Rei Vallejo † (@ReiVallejo) September 6, 2022

Dear lil #BowWow,

I don’t know who told you that you were on Chris Brown level but imma need you to lower your standards sis & them meet & greet prices, you are not that kinda girl.. not Mr.106&Parque.. please don’t.

Sincerely,Everybody that’s not Orlando Brown — Jonathan Dame_Hisz Phoenix Gorgeousz (@JonDame715) September 5, 2022

The clap back was substantial enough to compel Bow Wow felt to respond to the critics of his $1K price and explain the different available packages.

When folks continued to clown Bow Wow, the 35-year-old veteran snapped on Twitter.

To be sure, there are plenty of fans who are willing to part with a grand to meet their favorite artists as evidenced in the comments section of Bow Wow’s Instagram post.