Bow Wow slammed for charging $1K for VIP meet-and-greet

Some fans believe the price is exorbitant while others are excited about the opportunity to meet the rapper
Bow Wow at The Millennium Tour in Milwaukee (Photo by Nagashia Jackson for rolling out)

Rapper Bow Wow was ducking after fans came after him for charging $1,000 for VIP meet-and-greet experience

Bow Wow, aka Shad Moss, had the internet popping after posting his meet-and-greet packages that will take place during the Millennial Tour Turned Up beginning Oct. 7, 2022, in Virginia. Bow Wow will be joining the stars who became famous during the turn of the century, including Keri Hilson, Mario, Day 26, Dem Franchize Boyz, Travis Porter, Crime Mob, Trillville, Lil Scrappy, Ying Yang Twins, Pleasure P, Lloyd, Sammie, Bobby Valentino, and Chingy.


Some fans were taken aback by Bow Wow’s price demand for the “Diamond Package,” which includes hanging out for a half-hour pre-show lounge party access. 

While some fans are excited to plop down a stack to meet with Bow Wow, there were others who were miffed that Bow Wow is trying to duplicate Chris Brown’s meet-and-greets when he’s allegedly not on that level.

The clap back was substantial enough to compel Bow Wow felt to respond to the critics of his $1K price and explain the different available packages.

When folks continued to clown Bow Wow, the 35-year-old veteran snapped on Twitter.

To be sure, there are plenty of fans who are willing to part with a grand to meet their favorite artists as evidenced in the comments section of Bow Wow’s Instagram post.

