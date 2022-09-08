Search
START TYPING AND PRESS ENTER TO SEARCH

Comedian David A. Arnold dead at 54

Cause of death ruled natural causes
David A. Arnold. (Image source: Twitter – @DavidAArnold)

Comedian David A. Arnold died on Sept. 7 at 54, according to Deadline.

Arnold headlined two Netflix comedy specials and was a writer and producer for “Fuller House.”


“It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A. Arnold,” his family released in a statement. “David passed away peacefully today in his home and doctors have ruled the cause of death due to natural causes. Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time, as we are all shocked and devastated by this loss.”

Arnold posted one of his jokes on Twitter hours before the family confirmed his passing. Arnold was three stops into a four-month national comedy tour.


Arnold created, executively produced and was a showrunner on Nickelodeon’s “That Girl Lay Lay.” He was one of the few Black showrunners in Hollywood. He also wrote for “Meet The Browns,” “The Rickey Smiley Show,” “Raising Whitley” and Tyler Perry‘s “House of Payne.”

“David was an immense talent and a gifted storyteller with a wide range of fans, from adults through his stand-up, to kids and families through the Nickelodeon show he created and executive produced for us, ‘That Girl Lay Lay,’ the Nickelodeon’s statement read according to Deadline. “On behalf of everyone at Nickelodeon, we send our thoughts and condolences to his family, his friends and his fans.”

Fellow entertainers and writers began sharing tributes to Arnold.

Read more about:

Also read

Nina Parker Expands
Entertainment Videos
Nina Parker expands her booming career into real estate with new Netflix show
A35F1EE9-4665-4469-A050-F89DB83E0A90
Entertainment Videos
Alise Willis has a breakout role in thriller 'Echoes'
IMG_8316
Fashion
The Bridgerton Experience is bringing regency fashion to the 21st century
tyler-perry_featured_bang
Movies
Fans defend Tyler Perry's 'A Jazzman's Blues' similarity to 'The Notebook' (video)
lil duvall
Entertainment
Lil Duval airlifted to hospital after accident in Bahamas (video)
tyler-perry_featured_bang
Movies
Tyler Perry reacts to the actors who turned down his latest movie

Watch this video

What's new

getImgIntranet-2
Kylie Cosmetics teases fans with upcoming launch
lolita-monreaux-e1662653805993
Z-Ro's artist, Lolita Monreaux, reaching her dreams in her Houston hometown
2-chainz-1
2 Chainz to host Luv Me Sum U hippie festival