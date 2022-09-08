Comedian David A. Arnold dead at 54

Comedian David A. Arnold died on Sept. 7 at 54, according to Deadline.

Arnold headlined two Netflix comedy specials and was a writer and producer for “Fuller House.”

“It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A. Arnold,” his family released in a statement. “David passed away peacefully today in his home and doctors have ruled the cause of death due to natural causes. Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time, as we are all shocked and devastated by this loss.”

Arnold posted one of his jokes on Twitter hours before the family confirmed his passing. Arnold was three stops into a four-month national comedy tour.

Arnold created, executively produced and was a showrunner on Nickelodeon’s “That Girl Lay Lay.” He was one of the few Black showrunners in Hollywood. He also wrote for “Meet The Browns,” “The Rickey Smiley Show,” “Raising Whitley” and Tyler Perry‘s “House of Payne.”

“David was an immense talent and a gifted storyteller with a wide range of fans, from adults through his stand-up, to kids and families through the Nickelodeon show he created and executive produced for us, ‘That Girl Lay Lay,’ the Nickelodeon’s statement read according to Deadline. “On behalf of everyone at Nickelodeon, we send our thoughts and condolences to his family, his friends and his fans.”

Fellow entertainers and writers began sharing tributes to Arnold.

This one hits different! So very very sad! RIP #DavidArnold — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) September 8, 2022

Losing David Arnold is absolutely unfair — Robin Thede (@robinthede) September 8, 2022

Yo….comedy is taking a beating right now RIP David Arnold. Check out his specials on Netflix. “Fat ballerina”

and “this ain’t for the weak” real dope dude and even better comic — Chris Redd (@Reddsaidit) September 8, 2022

Rip to my fellow comedian David Arnold 💔 — Michael Blackson (@MichaelBlackson) September 8, 2022