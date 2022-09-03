Comedians Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears accused of sexual abuse

In a lawsuit obtained by TMZ on Sept. 1, comedians Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears are being accused of grooming a then-14-year-old girl and her then-7-year-old brother and coercing them to film explicit skits.

Identified as Jane and John Doe in the lawsuit, the two siblings claim that they’ve been traumatized for life, and the brother claims he was molested by both Haddish and Spears.

The older sister claims that she was 14 years old when Haddish convinced her to film a sexual video, and she was taught how to mimic fellatio by the comedian for a skit. The siblings claim that they knew Haddish because she was friends with their mom.

She claims her younger brother was bought to a house where Haddish and Spears molested him while filming a video titled “Through a Pedophile’s Eyes.” The video was published online when he was too young to consent.

The sister says the trauma of the past events prevented her from dating because she felt like she would be taken advantage of, while the brother says he’s afraid of being watched or recorded, so he places band-aids over the cameras on all of his electronics.

Haddish’s attorney claims that the lawsuit is an extortion attempt, and that the mother has been trying to assert claims against the comedian for years.