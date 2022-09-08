Search
Employee shoots co-worker at Kandi Burruss’ steak restaurant

The shooting suspect is reportedly on the run after fleeing the scene
Todd Tucker and Kandi Burruss (Photo by Terry Shropshire for rolling out)

An employee at one of Kandi Burruss’ restaurants is on the run from police after allegedly shooting a coworker inside the eatery in metro Atlanta.

According to Atlanta’s 11 Alive television station, an argument broke out at some point on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, between two employees at the Blaze Steak & Seafood restaurant in the city of South Fulton, Georgia, near Atlanta. The verbal altercation quickly degenerated into a fight, after which the suspect reportedly fired his gun at the establishment owned by Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker. 


The victim was struck in the arm transported to a local hospital in Atlanta, but the person reportedly did not suffering life-threatening injuries.

Authorities, meanwhile, are on the hunt for the alleged shooter, who fled the scene before police arrive.


This is the second shooting at one of Burruss’ restaurants. Three people were struck by gunfire inside the Old Lady Gang eatery in nearby East Point, Georgia, in 2020. None of the victims suffered any serious injuries.

