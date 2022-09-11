California warns residents of rolling blackouts due to extreme weather

The state of California recently announced an extreme heat event that caused the Level 3 emergency alert to be sent out statewide. There have been record-level temperatures, many in excess of 100 degrees, that are causing the electrical grid to be overworked. This was expected to cause rolling blackouts all over California if not managed carefully.

Rolling blackouts managed interruptions in power to different areas to prevent larger blackouts. They also help manage potential wildfires in case of a critical weather alert.

Although earlier this week a Flex Alert was sent out encouraging consumers to limit their power usage, as of Tuesday, Sep. 6, it was no longer considered a Level 3 emergency alert. This does not mean rolling blackouts aren’t still possible. It was announced that California’s grid reached a record-breaking level of 52,000 megawatts from consumers. It is important to note that the maximum capacity of California’s grid is only 56,000 megawatts.

According to the National Weather Service, California is still currently under an excessive heat warning with temperatures up to 110 degrees in some areas. This will mostly affect those living in the Sacramento Valley, San Joaquin Valley, and Delta areas.

Some people took to Twitter to discuss how the heat waves and news of rolling blackouts could be tied to automotive companies such as Tesla which is “accelerating the world’s transition to sustainable energy with electric cars, solar, and integrated renewable energy solutions,” according to the company website.

