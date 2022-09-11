Search
START TYPING AND PRESS ENTER TO SEARCH

California warns residents of rolling blackouts due to extreme weather

Energy emergency alert encourages people to cut back on power usage
(Picture credit: Shutterstock.com / Sean Lema)

The state of California recently announced an extreme heat event that caused the Level 3 emergency alert to be sent out statewide. There have been record-level temperatures, many in excess of 100 degrees, that are causing the electrical grid to be overworked. This was expected to cause rolling blackouts all over California if not managed carefully.

Rolling blackouts managed interruptions in power to different areas to prevent larger blackouts. They also help manage potential wildfires in case of a critical weather alert.


Although earlier this week a Flex Alert was sent out encouraging consumers to limit their power usage, as of Tuesday,  Sep. 6, it was no longer considered a Level 3 emergency alert. This does not mean rolling blackouts aren’t still possible. It was announced that California’s grid reached a record-breaking level of 52,000 megawatts from consumers. It is important to note that the maximum capacity of California’s grid is only 56,000 megawatts.

According to the National Weather Service, California is still currently under an excessive heat warning with temperatures up to 110 degrees in some areas. This will mostly affect those living in the Sacramento Valley, San Joaquin Valley, and Delta areas.


Some people took to Twitter to discuss how the heat waves and news of rolling blackouts could be tied to automotive companies such as Tesla which is “accelerating the world’s transition to sustainable energy with electric cars, solar, and integrated renewable energy solutions,” according to the company website.

Read below and tell us your thoughts in the comments.

Read more about:

Also read

getImgIntranet-1
News
Meghan Markle was not invited to visit the dying Queen Elizabeth
A26BC486-BD2F-42C4-B323-5E987612D08A
Entertainment Videos
Anthony Anderson shares why the world of Disney is important at the D23 Expo
JoOrtega
News
Popeyes employees called police on customer buying food for homeless man
NO RESTRICTIONS
News
Chadwick Boseman's uncle found after being reported missing
Kalan
Making Smoke Co.
Kalan.Frfr shows Made in America crowd why the West Coast is the best coast
Rashad Richey In Class Pic
News
Rashad Richey named dean of OcuPrep Institute of Georgia

Watch this video

What's new

Christina Steed
TV bright spot: 'For the Culture' launches with Christina Steed
Miss,Pageant,Beauty,Contest,Wears,Sequin,Evening,Gown,Long,Dress
How pageants are adressing mental health and fitness
getImgIntranet-1
Meghan Markle was not invited to visit the dying Queen Elizabeth