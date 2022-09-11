Ray J goes berserk on Kris Jenner for lying about sex tape leak (video)

Ray J went completely volcanic in response to Kris Jenner’s public denial that she leaked the infamous sex tape that directly transformed the little-known Kardashians into billionaire reality stars.

Jenner, the matriarch of the Kardashian entertainment empire, went on CBS “Late, Late Show With James Corden” and denied that she had anything to do with the release of the sex tape that involved Kim Kardashian and Ray J. She was reportedly hooked up to a lie detector.

Ray, 41, was heated on Saturday night, Sept. 10, 2022, where he unleashed a tirade and a barrage of videos claiming that he is going to expose Jenner, Kim Kardashian and the rest of the wealthy clan for their repeated lies.

“I don’t know what the f— you think this is, but you have f—-d with the wrong person. Period … You done f—-d with the wrong Black man,” he said in Saturday’s video. “I was just gonna handle this s— legally, right, and just hit you in court and just get what I’m deserved from all of y’all being foul and trying to defame me, trying to make me look bad, when YOU know what’s up.”

Ray J added that he and his team were preparing to send a barrage of “receipts” to reveal the true source of that sex scandal from more than a decade ago.

Ray J also slammed CBS for allowing Jenner to take the allegedly bogus lie-detector test while also claiming the examiner had a history of malpractice.

“John Grogan is a fake. He is not a polygraph examiner. He is quite accurately known as the polygraph parasite,” he wrote in the caption. “… This is the dude Kris Jenner had take her lie detector test to make me look like a liar. And what’s more sad is the network allowed it to happen! Everybody getting sued for defamation … I can’t wait to show you the truth.”

Social media had fun weighing in on the Ray J and the Kardashian clan’s discord.

Kim and Ray J sex tape is not good enough to still be talking about almost 20 years later. it was terrible actually. — 🫶🏽 (@baldlys) September 11, 2022

Ray J has a full PowerPoint presentation.. y’all can’t tell me that he’s lying. pic.twitter.com/83eYegLUHc — raveen marie 🫶🏾 (@xoraveen) September 11, 2022