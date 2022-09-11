TV bright spot: ‘For the Culture’ launches with Christina Steed

This fall, CAN-TV Channel 19, Chicago’s public access channel, is launching a series of signature programming under the leadership of its new executive director, Darrious Hilman. One of the shows on the docket is “For the Culture” with Christina Steed. For the Culture is a new show highlighting the unique perspectives on culture and life around the great city of Chicago. “For the Culture” with Christina Steed will delve into those perspectives with dynamic guests and engaging conversations covering a variety of topics. Topics include arts, entertainment, pop culture, trending news, diversity and inclusion, music, business, women’s issues, and themes important to diverse communities across the area.

Steed is a lifelong Chicago-area enthusiast with a background in journalism, communications, diversity, equity, inclusion and civic engagement. A thought leader in the space of corporate communications, diversity, equity and inclusion, multicultural marketing, and issues impacting Black women, Steed is an award-winning marketing communications expert with a lifelong commitment to quality storytelling.

We caught up with Steed to learn more about the upcoming TV project.

Why did you name your show “For the Culture”?

Much of my communications career has been focused on reaching out to multicultural audiences with respectful and relevant marketing programs. To do that work, I would often tap into cultural insights, and I started incorporating them into my clients’ programs. Those that were authentic were the most successful. I then started teaching a course about cultural competency at the grad school level and in class taught a lot about the importance of culture in communications and how important storytelling is. Now, I have a show that will highlight what makes the culture of Chicago great in these various ways and I often use #fortheculture on social media channels when talking about topics that are important from a cultural standpoint. It just made sense for me to title my show “For the Culture” because I will always represent for my city and the culture.

What types of guests will you have on?

I will feature the trendsetters, leaders, business folks, artists, and dope people who are the curators of culture in Chicagoland. We are a diverse town with a lot to do, see, eat, and experience. This show will share some of the richness of Chicago and spotlight some names you might not know who are doing big things to move this city forward.

What do you want people who are from Chicago to know about their city?

I want my fellow Chicagoans to be so proud of our city and what is going on now, but also what we represent culturally across the world from the arts to music to civic engagement and beyond. When I travel outside of Chicago, the narrative about our city is interesting to say the least. But us residents need to know we have the best parks, lakefront, food, cultural institutions and that people are building great communities across our “city of neighborhoods.” So, we should all be very proud to be from Chicago.

What about people who don’t know Chicago well?

Get to know Chicago by watching my show!

How can we tune in and support “For the Culture” with Christina Steed?

The show premieres Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. EDT on CAN-TV Channel 19 in Chicagoland and will be streamed on www.cantv.org. Tune in every Tuesday and tell a friend to tune in as well.