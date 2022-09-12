Steph Curry names the former teammate he’s open to playing with again

Kevin Durant had the entire NBA in a stronghold during the summer when he requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. There were a large number of teams that went after the star player, including the Golden State Warriors, his former team.

Durant won two championships with the franchise, and it seems like Steph Curry would have been open to re-creating that magic, even though they just won without him.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Curry discussed the idea of reuniting with Durant.

“If you said, ‘Oh, KD’s coming back, and we’re gonna play with him,’ I had so much fun playing with him those three years, I’d be like, ‘Hell yeah,’ ” Curry said.

Curry then went on to talk about his current teammates and the confidence he has in winning again with them.

“Then you have to think: What does that actually mean? What does it look like,” Curry said. “You tell me I’m playing with [current Warriors teammates Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, and Draymond Green], I’m like, ‘Hell, yeah!’ There’s all types of emotion and things that happen to the league. And if anybody’s saying that you wouldn’t entertain that conversation — no disrespect to anybody on our team — but you don’t know how things work. But if we run this thing back, I’ve got complete confidence in my team that we can win it again, as constructed.”

If the Warriors and Durant were to reunite again, who knows how many more championships could be won.