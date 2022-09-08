Search
Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson are irate about low ratings on NBA 2K video game

Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and others are salty that they were given lower ratings on the popular video game than they thought they deserved.
Photo from Rolling Out Archives) Klay Thompson, facing camera, and Stephen Curry warm up for a game against the Atlanta Hawks.

NBA superstars Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson, along with others, took umbrage at their ratings on the popular video game NBA 2K.

The Brooklyn Nets forward and the Golden State Warriors shooting guard took to social media to articulate their misgivings about how they were allegedly given ratings that were beneath their talents and career portfolios.


Durant went right after NBA 2K digital marketing director Ronnie Singh and demanded answers for a 96 overall rating, which is highly respectable, but the Slim Reaper believes he should be even higher. 

Thompson unleashed a barrage of Instagram stories to make it clear that he is insulted that NBA 2K despite being tied with Kevin Durant, Desmond Bane and Luke Kennard — ranked him as the second-best long-range shooter in NBA 2K23 behind teammate Steph Curry. Thompson thinks that his 88 rating from deep, which is 11 points behind his fellow Splash Brother’s, was a slap in the face. 


Despite the fact that Thompson was sidelined for two consecutive seasons with career-threatening injuries (an ACL tear and a torn Achille’s) before returning to win a title in 2021-22, he demands that NBA 2K “put some respect on my name,” then added “you bums.”

Thompson concluded his stream of consciousness by pettily asserting that the all-popular Madden football video game is superior to the NBA 2K.

Some fans agreed with the two iconic athletes that they were underrated by NBA 2K. However, there were many on social media who told Durant the reasons why they don’t think that he deserves a 99 rating, which is the highest on the game.

