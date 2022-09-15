Drip check: Our favorite fashions from Bonfire ATL

The music is loud, the scent of marijuana hangs thick in the air and colorful graffiti surrounds patrons at Bonfire ATL. The event promotes freedom and creative expression, giving artists a platform to display their works. Creativity can also spill into attire creating “drip,” a term coined to describe the contemporary style.

During this culturally enriching event, rolling out spoke with some fashionable attendees for a brief drip check regarding their stylish outfits.

Can you tell us about your look from head to toe?

Angelique Brown: For my hair, I use Shea Moisture hair smoothie. It is the holy grail and I also use Blue Magic hair grease. It makes my hair smell really good. My hat is from Ali Express, they always have really good deals. I don’t remember where I got my top from but my pants are from ASOS and my shoes are from Rick Owens.

Mikala Brown: Starting with my hair, I’ve been using extreme gel. It keeps the edges laid. My purse came from Goodwill. My pants came from Zara and my sneakers came from Converse.

Which artists would you say are making the most smoke?

Mikala Brown: Beyoncé is making the most noise. My favorite song by her right now is “Cuff It” from the Renaissance album. Other than Beyoncé, I would say Jazmine Sullivan because she has always been very consistent.

Angelique Brown: I would say Doja Cat, she’s been making a lot of noise.