Wendy Williams is back in rehab

The former daytime talk show queen’s mental health has reportedly gotten worse
Wendy Williams (Photo credit: Bang media)

Wendy Williams has been checked back into a rehab center for reasons other than those her representative initially stated.

The rep had issued a statement to Page Six claiming that Williams, 58, had “entered a wellness facility seeking help to manage her overall health issues.”


But the news outlet stated that sources told them that the former talk show queen has spiraled since the unceremoniously termination of her “Wendy Williams Show” in June 2022.

“It’s gotten worse,” the source told Page Six. “She went from wine to straight-up vodka.”


Williams lacked the infrastructural support to remain sober once the staff and producers at the “Wendy Williams Show” backed away from her after it was determined that the talk show would be discontinued.

“They turned their backs on her,” the source explained, corroborating claims that Wiliams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter made about them abandoning Williams during her time of need. “They had too much control over someone so vulnerable.”

During an internal investigation confirmed by the newspaper, insiders at the “Wendy Williams Show” explained to The Hollywood Reporter they would “find bottles [of alcohol]” stashed in “weird places” around the office during Williams’ final season on the show. 

