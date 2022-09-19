The rise and fall of the former No. 1 recruit in the country

Eastern Michigan basketball star Emoni Bates was arrested on Sept. 18 and charged with carrying a concealed weapon and altering ID marks on a firearm.

According to the police, Bates was pulled over after failing to stop at an intersection and was taken into custody after a firearm was discovered during the traffic stop.

A person charged with carrying a concealed weapon in Michigan can face imprisonment for not more than five years and a fine of up to $2,500. The charge of altering an ID on a weapon carries a penalty of up to two years in prison and a fine of up to $1,000.

The 18-year-old was known as one of the elite prospects in the country throughout his high school career and was once ranked No. 1.

He committed to Michigan State in 2020 and then reopened his recruitment in 2021, where he committed to Memphis averaging just 9.7 points. Bates decided to transfer after one season and in August 2022 announced he was going to play at Eastern Michigan.

Things didn’t go well for Bates from there, as he missed almost half the season with a back injury, and when he was available to play, he struggled on the court.

According to a 2023 mock draft from ESPN, Bates is considered a second-round pick.