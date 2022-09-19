Search
START TYPING AND PRESS ENTER TO SEARCH

The rise and fall of the former No. 1 recruit in the country

He was once the most highly touted player in high school
Image source: Instagram – @emoni21

Eastern Michigan basketball star Emoni Bates was arrested on Sept. 18 and charged with carrying a concealed weapon and altering ID marks on a firearm.

According to the police, Bates was pulled over after failing to stop at an intersection and was taken into custody after a firearm was discovered during the traffic stop.


A person charged with carrying a concealed weapon in Michigan can face imprisonment for not more than five years and a fine of up to $2,500. The charge of altering an ID on a weapon carries a penalty of up to two years in prison and a fine of up to $1,000.

The 18-year-old was known as one of the elite prospects in the country throughout his high school career and was once ranked No. 1.


He committed to Michigan State in 2020 and then reopened his recruitment in 2021, where he committed to Memphis averaging just 9.7 points. Bates decided to transfer after one season and in August 2022 announced he was going to play at Eastern Michigan.

Things didn’t go well for Bates from there, as he missed almost half the season with a back injury, and when he was available to play, he struggled on the court.

According to a 2023 mock draft from ESPN, Bates is considered a second-round pick.

Read more about:

Also read

GloriaCarter
Education
Jay-Z and his mom are helping to send young people to college
Photo courtesy of McKinley Nelson
Culture in the Crosshairs Videos
McKinley Nelson shares what inspired Project Swish
lebron james 2a
Sports
LeBron James continues to build his legacy
BillRussell
Sports
Bill Russell, the greatest defender ever, was even better off the court
lebron-james-selfie.png.pagespeed.ce
Sports
LeBron James' former teammate explains why he’s not the GOAT (video)
FrankNitty
Sports
How Frank Nitty went from cellphone salesman to basketball league legend

Watch this video

What's new

Cantrell's Hiram Station
Black woman harassed by racists at a Georgia bar (video)
wendyw
Wendy Williams was 'at death's door' before intervention
AJADEARICA
What A'ja Wilson wants Las Vegas to do before team's championship parade