LeBron James finally goes bald and social media goes nuts (photo)

Even LBJ laughed at some of the jokes about his futile attempts to hang on the last strands of hair
LeBron James (Image source: Instagram – @kingjames)

LeBron James has finally polished off his dome, much to the delight of sports fans.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar notified his 132 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, that he has cut off the few remaining follicles on his scalp that were hanging on for dear life.


James, 37, has been mocked and ridiculed for the past several years because of his hair struggles and his desperate attempt to cover up the bald patches with what appeared to be hair pieces.

One user, Lance Woods, delivered a hilarious comedy bit while congratulating LBJ for finally “coming out of the closet” with his sleek look.


Other users, however, expressed skepticism and insinuated that James is trolling his more than 200 million social media followers (he also has more than 50 million Twitter followers and another 30 million on Facebook).

Others pointed out how stubborn LeBron once was, and that he is now following in the footsteps of the legendary players he’s most often compared to.

