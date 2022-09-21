LeBron James finally goes bald and social media goes nuts (photo)

LeBron James has finally polished off his dome, much to the delight of sports fans.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar notified his 132 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, that he has cut off the few remaining follicles on his scalp that were hanging on for dear life.

James, 37, has been mocked and ridiculed for the past several years because of his hair struggles and his desperate attempt to cover up the bald patches with what appeared to be hair pieces.

One user, Lance Woods, delivered a hilarious comedy bit while congratulating LBJ for finally “coming out of the closet” with his sleek look.

Other users, however, expressed skepticism and insinuated that James is trolling his more than 200 million social media followers (he also has more than 50 million Twitter followers and another 30 million on Facebook).

Y’all know that bald Bron is fake, at least in the picture he took, right? You can see the filter on the screen lol. Now he may have done it but that picture is fake. — Jeffrey Nairne (@Jeff_Nairne) September 20, 2022

Others pointed out how stubborn LeBron once was, and that he is now following in the footsteps of the legendary players he’s most often compared to.

Bald Bron is the last form of greatness….as a man that has been bald since 21yrs old we should have a #BaldAwarenessMonth 😆 pic.twitter.com/L5ESPnWKGj — Matthew Smith (@smithmatthew81) September 20, 2022

Welcome to baldside my brother we have been waiting for you. @KingJames Some times we have to let go of our hairlines to find true peace and solace. Now your bead is going to be the star of the show let it shine ✨ — Glance_305 (@glanc3) September 20, 2022

Looks good! I know people are going to clown him for it. I don't understand why men hang on to something that's not there. He should have done this years ago. — Willj (@Will313j) September 20, 2022