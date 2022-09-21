Search
NBA fines Minnesota Timberwolves star for homophobic comments

The basketball player made some distasteful comments about the LGBTQ community
Anthony Edwards (Image source: Instagram – @theanthonyedwards)

Minnesota Timberwolves and Atlanta native Anthony Edwards was fined $40,000 for making homophobic comments earlier this month.

On Sept. 20, the NBA wrote in a statement “Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been fined $40,000 for using offensive and derogatory language on social media. Edwards has acknowledged that his actions were inappropriate.”


On Sept. 11, Edwards posted a video on Instagram of a group of men standing outside shirtless. “Look at these queer a– n—–,” Edwards said in the video, with the caption saying “Dese n—– different.”

The basketball star must have caught wind of the backlash, and immediately apologized on Twitter for his actions.


“What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry,” Edwards said. “It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!”

Edwards is coming off his best season in the NBA. He averaged 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.

