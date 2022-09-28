NBL and NBCC come together to form the National Alliance for Black Business

On Sept. 27, 2022, at the State of Black Business Luncheon in Washington, D.C., the National Business League (NBL) and the National Black Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) came together as the nation’s two oldest and largest Black trade associations to announce their formation of the National Alliance for Black Business (NABB). NABB is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, independent federation of Black business organizations and allies mobilized as a unified authority to represent, research, educate, promote and advocate for Black business equity throughout the United States and the Pan-African diaspora.

“Booker T. Washington believed that the U.S. economy’s roots in the free market require the full participation of businesses of all sizes and races to achieve its greatest potential. But, as of today, Black businesses in America and throughout the globe continue to remain at the bottom of the economic spectrum. Exclusion is a bad economic policy, and it is time that Black organizations unite to hold the public and private sector accountable by measuring their Black contracting and procurement spending success. This is one of the core platform reasons why the NABB was formed, to produce a Black business equity and inclusion score card that will effectively move the needle,” – said Ken L. Harris, president and CEO of the NBL.

Charles H. DeBow III, president and CEO of the NBCC, and Kenneth L. Harris, president and CEO of the NBL, presented the historic announcement in the presence of America’s top Black business professionals, international representatives, and executive leaders from the public and private sectors of the federal government.

“The National Business League (1900) and the National Black Chamber of Commerce (1993) represent 151 years of service to Black businesses. We collectively believe that business is a science that produces success. The NBL and NBCC share both historical and platform principles with origins steeped in rich legacies as champions of industry and commerce. The geneses of the National Alliance for Black Business are to unify a collaborative vision and sustain Black communities through entrepreneurship and capitalistic activity, both domestic and abroad. Our definition of success will be measured by those we serve,” said Charles H. DeBow III, president and CEO of the NBCC.