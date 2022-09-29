Host of ‘Caresha Please’ makes puzzling comment about Oprah

Yung Miami, one-half of the City Girls rap group, recently expressed plans for her podcast, “Caresha Please.” The podcast airs on REVOLT TV, which was founded by Sean “Diddy” Combs.

“I want to take it to the next level. I want to be like, I think she has a podcast now, but a person like Wendy Williams. I’m dreaming big. I want to go to the highest of highest, I want to be the Black Oprah,” she said during an interview with XXL magazine.

She also shared her thoughts on Twitter.

Black Oprah!!!!!!! — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) September 28, 2022

The next ((((BLACK)))) OPRAH!! — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) September 28, 2022

Saying that she wanted to be the “Black Oprah” was surprising, not least of all because Winfrey is Black. Perhaps Yung Miami meant she wants to build an enviable career in media and entertainment like Winfrey did.

She later shared on Instagram Story, “I said what I said.”

Fans also shared their thoughts on Twitter.

Oprah Winfrey was able to reach the world without the age of the internet. Saying "I want to be the Black Oprah" makes no sense to me. it's not the statement y'all think it is TBH and undermines her reach within Black communities. — Jason (StarWind) (@EscaflowneClown) September 27, 2022

I also think y’all doing a lot over that black Oprah comment I don’t think nothing that come out Miami mouth is serious 😭 — bad bitch snatcher (@lonthecelebrity) September 28, 2022