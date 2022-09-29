Search
Host of ‘Caresha Please’ makes puzzling comment about Oprah

Yung Miami has fans confused about future goals
(Image source: Instagram – @yungmiami)

Yung Miami, one-half of the City Girls rap group, recently expressed plans for her podcast, “Caresha Please.” The podcast airs on REVOLT TV, which was founded by Sean “Diddy” Combs.

“I want to take it to the next level. I want to be like, I think she has a podcast now, but a person like Wendy Williams. I’m dreaming big. I want to go to the highest of highest, I want to be the Black Oprah,” she said during an interview with XXL magazine.


She also shared her thoughts on Twitter.

Saying that she wanted to be the “Black Oprah” was surprising, not least of all because Winfrey is Black. Perhaps Yung Miami meant she wants to build an enviable career in media and entertainment like Winfrey did.


She later shared on Instagram Story, “I said what I said.”

Fans also shared their thoughts on Twitter.

