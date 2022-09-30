NFL quarterback suffers scary injury; many question if he should have played

On Sept. 29, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary injury, which led him to be taken off the field on a stretcher. Tagovalioa was seen doing the fencing response after a Cincinnati Bengals player threw him to the ground.

He was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation and was reported as conscious with movement in all of his extremities. He was released from the hospital and flew back with the team after the game in a neck brace.

What makes this situation a little scarier was that the quarterback suffered an injury on Sept. 25 when he hit his head on the turf, and when he stood up he began to wobble.

This is what happened to Tua Tagovailoa after his head hit the turf hard. Not sure how you let him back in. (🎥 @EmmanuelAcho)pic.twitter.com/OiAJwaN5RI — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 25, 2022

The team immediately tested him for a concussion, and they claimed he cleared the protocols to return to the game. They announced the reason he wobbled was from a hyperextended back.

Throughout the week, the NFLPA investigated the Dolphins on whether Tagovailoa really passed concussion protocols, and the NFL said there was every indication that he did upon returning to the game.

With the quarterback’s latest injury, many people are questioning if it was safe fro him to play last night, and some are asking for the Dolphins and NFL to suffer stiff penalties.

That’s a serious injury . Tua shouldn’t have been out there with Sunday Thursday turn around. Sometimes players need protecting from themselves. Dolphins failed Tua — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 30, 2022

This is a disaster. Pray for Tua. Fire the medical staffs and coaches. I predicted this and I hate that I am right. Two concussions in 5 days can kill someone. This can end careers. How are we so stupid in 2022. pic.twitter.com/D8S8eEbgda — Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. (@ChrisNowinski1) September 30, 2022

The bottom line regarding Tua is LIFE is bigger than football. Teams should always put the person before the player. Health before competitive advantage.

Putting Tua out there isn’t just a player safety issue. It’s a quality of life issue. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 30, 2022

Can’t believe that the Miami training staff let Tua play this week after EVERYONE seen him unstable and falling over himself 4 DAYS AGO.. — Tyus Bowser™ (@tbowser23) September 30, 2022

After the game, the NFLPA tweeted “Player health and safety is at the core of the union’s mission. Our concern tonight is for Tua and we hope for a full and speedy recovery. Our investigation into the potential protocol violation is ongoing.”