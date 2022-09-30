Search
NFL quarterback suffers scary injury; many question if he should have played

The Miami Dolphins quarterback had already suffered an injury days prior
Image source: YouTube – CBS Mornings

On Sept. 29, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary injury, which led him to be taken off the field on a stretcher. Tagovalioa was seen doing the fencing response after a Cincinnati Bengals player threw him to the ground.

He was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation and was reported as conscious with movement in all of his extremities. He was released from the hospital and flew back with the team after the game in a neck brace.


What makes this situation a little scarier was that the quarterback suffered an injury on Sept. 25 when he hit his head on the turf, and when he stood up he began to wobble.

The team immediately tested him for a concussion, and they claimed he cleared the protocols to return to the game. They announced the reason he wobbled was from a hyperextended back.


Throughout the week, the NFLPA investigated the Dolphins on whether Tagovailoa really passed concussion protocols, and the NFL said there was every indication that he did upon returning to the game.

With the quarterback’s latest injury, many people are questioning if it was safe fro him to play last night, and some are asking for the Dolphins and NFL to suffer stiff penalties.

After the game, the NFLPA tweeted “Player health and safety is at the core of the union’s mission. Our concern tonight is for Tua and we hope for a full and speedy recovery. Our investigation into the potential protocol violation is ongoing.”

