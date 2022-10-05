Search
START TYPING AND PRESS ENTER TO SEARCH

We should care about Charles Fuller’s death vs. Kanye West’s Negro pet life

Fuller wrote the award-winning ‘A Soldier’s Story’ that starred Denzel Washington and Samuel L. Jackson
Kanye West (Photo credit: Bang Media)

While Ye West busied himself with triggering urbanites once again, this time with his buffoonery and race-bating by slapping the words “White Lives Matter” on a sweatshirt, award-winning playwright Charles Fuller quietly died at the age of 83.

Fuller, who wrote the Pulitzer Prize-winning A Soldier’s Play, has not been a household name for the past four decades, if he ever was one among young pop culture observers. But he is held in absolute reverence by the who’s who of Black acting talent, including Oscar winners Denzel Washington and Samuel L. Jackson, as well as actors David Alan Grier, Anthony Mackie, Steven Pasquale and Taye Diggs.


Washington loved Fuller’s masterpieces so much, most particularly A Soldier’s Play, that the Training Day star acted in both the Broadway play as well as the big-screen adaptation two years later under the title of A Soldier’s Story. Fuller wrote the screenplay for the movie version for which he earned an Academy Award nomination.

“It has been my greatest honor to perform his words on both stage and screen, his genius will be missed,” Grier tweeted on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.


Fuller’s words in his plays were more relevant, timely and devastatingly on-point as it discussed Black Americans’ love for a nation that has, all too often, not loved them back.

Perhaps, instead of Black Twitter being consumed by the inflammatory rhetoric and idiotic meanderings of a hopeless and incorrigible narcissist named Ye, we should pause to salute the playwright who wrote of how Blacks helped defeat Adolf Hitler while operating under oppressive and hateful circumstances in segregated military barracks.

Perhaps more publications, particularly African American ones, need to devote more ink to  paying homage to the former Army veteran who penned one of the greatest and most important plays in modern U.S. history.

Read more about:

Also read

kanye
News
Celebrities slam Kanye West for calling Black Lives Matter a 'scam'
Samuel L. Jackson pays tribute to the legendary James Earl Jones in New York City (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson of rolling out)
Entertainment Videos
Samuel L. Jackson pays tribute to this iconic actor
Kanye West
Music
Kanye West wears 'White Lives Matter' sweatshirt (photos)
New York City Mayor Eric Adams discusses the iconic actor inspired him (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out)
Entertainment Videos
New York City Mayor Eric Adams says iconic actor inspired him
James Ijames
Culture
James Ijames shares why he focuses on Black culture in his work
2019 FGI Night Of Stars Gala
Business
'I'm not going to argue with people broker than me': Kanye explains exit from GAP

Watch this video

What's new

Amanda Seales
Comedian Amanda Seales dispenses laughs from coast to coast
Kasha Johnson details the journey that led her to become head of training at Bedroom Kandi by Kandi Burruss (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out)
How Kasha Johnson became head of training for Bedroom Kandi
michelle and barack obama_instagram_@michelleobama
Barack and Michelle Obama celebrate 30th wedding anniversary