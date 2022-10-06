Search
Just in time for spooky season, Hulu is releasing a new version of the storied franchise while paying homage to what made the franchise so popular. Ahead of the film’s Oct. 7 premiere, rolling out caught up with the cast  and crew.

 

Weekend watch: ‘Hellraiser’ resurrects fan-favorites in reimagined film

Tatyannah King speaks on a panel at the 2022 Sex Expo in New York City. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out)
Journalist gives advice on spicing up sex life
Licensed marriage and family therapist Shadeen Francis speaks at the Sex Expo in New York City (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out)
Therapist Shadeen Francis aims to bring clients more peace, pleasure
Kasha Johnson details the journey that led her to become head of training at Bedroom Kandi by Kandi Burruss (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out)
How Kasha Johnson became head of training for Bedroom Kandi
Jacob Batalon sinks his teeth into new role in 'Reginald the Vampire'
Creators Junior Okoli and Chas Appeti welcome viewers to the 'JUNGLE'
raven-symone 1
Raven-Symoné celebrates history with 'Raven's Home'
Hip-Hop legend Big Daddy Kane performs big hit with a band in New York City (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out)
Hip-hop legend Big Daddy Kane performs big hit with a band