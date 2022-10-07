Will Smith facing more backlash from Oscar voters over slap incident

Will Smith isn’t receiving the best reception from Oscar voters for his role in the film Emancipation.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, some voters said that they would never vote for him, while others said his performance should be the only focus of any nomination.

A member of the producer’s branch of Academy voters told the Hollywood Reporter, “Would I vote for Smith? No f—— way.

“His shameful violent outburst and pathetic sniveling ‘acceptance’ diatribe witnessed by millions – and his blatant disrespect of the Academy – should preclude him from any consideration and reward from AMPAS [Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences] members for life.”

Another board member spoke anonymously when asked about voting for Smith saying “No chance I would vote for him.”

One person said “Hundreds of people worked on that film, and they shouldn’t be penalized. As far as it being a contender, if it’s well-received, well done, and deserving, it should be allowed to be given a shot and let the voters decide.

“Will? I don’t know. He did something terrible. He apologized. We have to allow people to grow and learn and atone.”

On July 29, Smith finally opened up in a YouTube video about everything surrounding that infamous night.

“I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is he’s not ready to talk, and when he is, he will reach out,” Smith said. “I will say to you Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”