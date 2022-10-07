Search
START TYPING AND PRESS ENTER TO SEARCH

Will Smith facing more backlash from Oscar voters over slap incident

Will Smith’s latest film is eligible for Oscars consideration
Will Smith (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Will Smith isn’t receiving the best reception from Oscar voters for his role in the film Emancipation.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, some voters said that they would never vote for him, while others said his performance should be the only focus of any nomination.


A member of the producer’s branch of Academy voters told the Hollywood Reporter, “Would I vote for Smith? No f—— way.

“His shameful violent outburst and pathetic sniveling ‘acceptance’ diatribe witnessed by millions – and his blatant disrespect of the Academy – should preclude him from any consideration and reward from AMPAS [Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences] members for life.”


Another board member spoke anonymously when asked about voting for Smith saying “No chance I would vote for him.”

One person said “Hundreds of people worked on that film, and they shouldn’t be penalized. As far as it being a contender, if it’s well-received, well done, and deserving, it should be allowed to be given a shot and let the voters decide.

“Will? I don’t know. He did something terrible. He apologized. We have to allow people to grow and learn and atone.”

On July 29, Smith finally opened up in a YouTube video about everything surrounding that infamous night.

“I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is he’s not ready to talk, and when he is, he will reach out,” Smith said. “I will say to you Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”

Read more about:

Also read

2020 Hollywood Beauty Awards
Entertainment
Ice Cube explains why new 'Friday' sequel hasn't been released
MARLON_COVER-web
Covers
Marlon Wayans continues his reign as the king of comedy horror
Amanda Seales
Entertainment
Comedian Amanda Seales dispenses laughs from coast to coast with 'The Black Outside Again Tour'; talks upcoming shows in Detroit, Atlanta and Brooklyn
Entertainment
Jewish star of ‘Cobra Kai,’ 1 of the best on-screen bullies, preaches against them in real life
IMG_9838
Entertainment
Media Girls On Tour: Brown Sugar Experience celebrates women in media and music
Nia Long - Instagram Cover
Entertainment
Nia Long's reaction when asked about Ime Udoka scandal

Watch this video

What's new

IMG_0289
David Banner refutes Kodak Black's statement about BET Hip Hop Awards
Marvel's Werewolf By Night
Marvel's 'Werewolf by Night' pays homage to the horror greats of the past
IMG_0774
Rachel Torres strives to help young adults through Job Corps