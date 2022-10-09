Nicki Minaj responds to Cal-Berkeley teaching course on her career

The flagship school of the University of California system will be teaching a college course on raptress Nicki Minaj.

The University of California-Berkeley, which is also called Cal or Cal-Berkeley, announced that it will host a course for its scholarly students on the “Super Freaky Girl” femcee.

The professor teaching the course was elated that the Pink Barbz reposted the news to her vast fanbase of 26 million Twitter followers.

aww, thank u so much for sharing this @tcmccr. and thank u so much for responding @NICKIMINAJ. i’m so excited to be teaching AAS 140.2: “Nicki Minaj: The Black Barbie Femmecee & Hip Hop Feminisms” this spr 2023 @ uc berkeley. we would be hella happy & honored for u to stop by! 💜 — peace and love el henson, PhD (she/they) (@dr_peaceandlove) October 7, 2022

Minaj, who moved from New York to Los Angeles a few years ago, would only be a short flight away from visiting the classroom which is located just outside of Oakland.

I’d love to stop by — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 6, 2022

The unidentified professor admitted that she has no social media account to speak of but spontaneously created her Twitter account just to respond to Nicki’s offer to stop by.

“P.S. I ain’t got no social media, BUT I hella just started a Twitter as soon as I heard about this thread,” the professor penned on her brand new account.

Fans around the country are so excited about the development that they’d love to follow the course online.

Can you post the syllabus when it starts so we can do the readings? I wanna follow along. I nnow this may be a bit much but feel free to record the lectures too 🤍🦄😂 — D ❤︎ (@nickixdestiny) October 8, 2022

Also, if you haven’t seen her already, the youtuber Blessing Mukosha has the most intellectual nicki minaj content ive ever seen. Specifically this video https://t.co/NNERKNPCJK was so eye-opening for me, i highly recommend😙 — Alec Minaj (@alec_minaj) October 8, 2022

Even the professor has gotten caught up in the euphoria has requested to speak with the “Moment 4 Life” rapper to gain additional insight in order to maximize this endeavor.

“This class is interested in thinking critically about you and your productions within the context of broader historical-social structure and hip- hop feminisms. So having your personal insights would be amazing! I’m finalizing things this fall and would love to talk more details with you via DM,” she wrote to Minaj.