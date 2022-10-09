Search
Nicki Minaj responds to Cal-Berkeley teaching course on her career

The Pink Barbz is honored that her award-winning career will be the subject of a college course
The flagship school of the University of California system will be teaching a college course on raptress Nicki Minaj.

The University of California-Berkeley, which is also called Cal or Cal-Berkeley, announced that it will host a course for its scholarly students on the “Super Freaky Girl” femcee. 


The professor teaching the course was elated that the Pink Barbz reposted the news to her vast fanbase of 26 million Twitter followers.

Minaj, who moved from New York to Los Angeles a few years ago, would only be a short flight away from visiting the classroom which is located just outside of Oakland.


The unidentified professor admitted that she has no social media account to speak of but spontaneously created her Twitter account just to respond to Nicki’s offer to stop by. 

“P.S. I ain’t got no social media, BUT I hella just started a Twitter as soon as I heard about this thread,” the professor penned on her brand new account. 

Fans around the country are so excited about the development that they’d love to follow the course online. 

Even the professor has gotten caught up in the euphoria has requested to speak with the “Moment 4 Life” rapper to gain additional insight in order to maximize this endeavor.

“This class is interested in thinking critically about you and your productions within the context of broader historical-social structure and hip- hop feminisms. So having your personal insights would be amazing! I’m finalizing things this fall and would love to talk more details with you via DM,” she wrote to Minaj. 

