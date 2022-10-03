Search
Nicki Minaj unfollows Latto in new rap beef

Speculation swirls around the fact that Latto refuses to take sides in the ongoing Nicki Minaj-Cardi B beef

Nicki Minaj created rumblings in the music world when she unfollowed fellow rapper Latto this past weekend.

The unfollow comes on the heels of the 23-year-old Latto tweeting about a “hating a– artist” who allegedly sabotaged one of her potential collaborations.


There is speculation that Minaj, 39, has gotten tired of Columbus, Ohio, native Latto, who’s real name is Alyssa Michelle Stephens, for allegedly “sneak dissing” her for the past several years.

Latto has stated in previous years that she refuses to take sides in the yearslong beef between Minaj and Cardi B, saying that she loves both of them. Others believe that Minaj has a problem with the increasing star power that Latto commands.


Meanwhile, social media weighed in on this new beef between an established queen in the game and the fast-rising star.

Cardi B, who is renowned for her quick verbal trigger and general “I don’t care” attitude, has yet to respond to this misunderstanding or her role in this beef.

