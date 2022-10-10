Lizzo delivers blistering response to Kanye West’s comments about her weight

Ye West has been on a scorched-earth policy for the past week as he has managed to offend multiple ethnicities and lash out at a litany of fellow entertainers.

West, 45, mentioned singer Lizzo during his interview with Fox News and she did not appreciate the unsolicited comments.

“Lizzo works with my trainer, a friend of mine,” Yeezy said on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” last week. “When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots — that’s a term for telemarketers on the internet — the bots, they attack her because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal when it’s actually unhealthy.”

West continued, saying: “Let’s put aside that it’s fashion and vogue, which it’s not, or if someone thinks it’s attractive, to each his own, it’s actually clinically unhealthy. And for people to promote that, it’s demonic.”

Lizzo, 34, said she is tired of having folks keep her name in their mouths and she clapped back. During her concert stop in Toronto over the weekend, Lizzo blistered Kanye without specifically referring to him.

“I feel like everybody in America got my motherf—–g name in their motherf—–g mouth for no motherf—–g reason,” she roared to the crowd at Scotiabank Arena over the weekend. “I’m minding my fat, Black, beautiful business.”

Meanwhile, West has managed to get kicked off two social media platforms in consecutive days, Instagram and Twitter, for posting what’s being characterized as anti-Semitic rhetoric. This follows being lambasted by Black celebrities after wearing a “White Lives Matter” sweatshirt during fashion week in Paris.