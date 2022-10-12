‘American Idol’ runner-up killed in car crash at 23

Singer Willie Spence, who finished in second place on Season 19 of American Idol in 2021, died in a car crash in Tennessee on Oct. 11. He was 23-years-old.

A family member said that Spence had a flat tire but allegedly got it fixed as he was coming home to Atlanta from Tennessee. Willie crashed into a semi-truck that was parked on the side of the road.

We are devastated about the passing of our beloved American Idol family member, Willie Spence. He was a true talent who lit up every room he entered and will be deeply missed. We send our condolences to his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/QWrWqf7qQN — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) October 12, 2022

Willie posted a video of himself singing on the same day of the crash.

Willie is known for his amazing vocals on “American Idol,” singing songs such as “A Change is Gonna Come” and “Georgia on My Mind.” He made it all the way to finals and came in second place behind Chayce Beckham.

Many people offered their condolences and showed love to the singer on social media.

Everybody on and off set loved him. @Williespence you’ll be deeply missed 💔 https://t.co/GymREtZx9o — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) October 12, 2022