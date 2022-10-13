How Lauren Powers is helping small businesses

Lauren Powers is a seven-figure business marketing coach based in Atlanta with one simple goal: “Help health entrepreneurs and small business owners not suck at business,” Powers told rolling out.

She serves as president and partner of Microsite Digital Marketing agency. In the role, she helps hundreds of healthcare practitioners generate millions of dollars in revenue through coaching and advertising services.

Powers is a business coach for Mindshare Collaborative, the largest global group of practitioners across several specialties. She is also a coach for Facebook’s North American Accelerator for minority founders.

Powers refers to herself as a “multiprenuer” and an active philanthropist, as she is also the founder of the HBCU Legacy Foundation. The foundation financially supports, mentors and coaches Black students to successful employment opportunities after graduating.

In fitness, Powers is the founder and owner of Atlanta Performance Lab, a strength and conditioning gym in Atlanta where she also coaches business. She’s run the gym now for over a decade to go along with her experience in working in sales and marketing capacity for seven Fortune 100 health care organizations. She’s supported over 100 startups, which makes truly makes her one of Atlanta’s most powerful Sisters with Superpowers.