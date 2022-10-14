Arian Simone moderates Toyota Nudge Into Greatness Dinner

Toyota recently hosted a Nudge Into Greatness dinner to celebrate community leaders, business professionals, and influencers who are moving communities forward. The event was held at 5church Midtown on the rooftop of the restaurant. Music was provided by DJ Vito and the event was hosted by Arian Simone , co-founder, and investor of the Fearless Fund.

The Nudge Into Greatness dinner also featured a stellar group of panelists who manage non-profit organizations and are bringing a new perspective to Black business ownership. Attendees were able to hear from Paulana Lamonier of Black People Will Swim; Dr. Khalid el-Hakim, founder of Black History 101 Mobile Museum; Demetrius D. Harris, co-founder of Fly Compton Foundation, and Stanley Yorker, creative director and copywriter of Burrell Communications.

The goal of the evening was to share with the audience more about how these visionaries are working to advance community priorities forward and request and encourage attendees to nominate eligible organizations for $10,000 grant from Toyota.

How are you “nudging” the community forward?

I am working in the area of racial equity. The work that I do day-to-day involves creating jobs, reducing the wealth gap, and creating generational wealth for women of color-owned businesses.

Out of all the panelists, tonight which story resonated with you the most?

Honestly, all of them. It’s tough to pick, but we heard some amazing stories. Paulana has an organization teaching Black kids how to swim, Dr. Khalid has an organization that is a mobile museum for Black history from those around the world, and Demetrius’ organization is inspiring Black and Brown people to be pilots. So, all of this to me is worth recognition. I can’t pick one.

If you could nominate one organization for the $10,000 grant from Toyota who would it be?

Can I put the Fearless Foundation 501 c3 down? Somebody can nudge us. I’m kidding, but if I had to pick one organization it would be Dr. Khalid. He’s educating our youth in the area of Black history.

What’s next for you?

[More of] the work that we do at the Fearless Fund, expanding the fund, fundraising, and deploying more capital.