Media personality Anisa Breneé is an advocate for underdogs

Toyota’s Nudge Into Greatness dinner brought out a multitude of business professionals, celebrity influencers, and even MC media personality and talk show host, Anisa Breneé. The event celebrated everyone who is pushing the community forward whether that is through their regular jobs, their non-profit organizations, or their professional and personal influence.

Breneé came out to support other leaders, share her heart for the community, and also tell us how she’s contributing. She describes herself as an advocate for creatives and believes this is a step to moving Black communities forward.

How are you nudging the community forward?

So, I find that I call myself a creator advocate. I feel like we are in this time where everybody has influence or they have an audience. So any opportunity I have to put the underdogs in position, I feel like that’s the nudge that will keep our community and our culture just flowing forward. If I can keep putting our people in position, that’s how I’m nudging [the] culture.

Which non-profit organization do you want to nominate for Toyota’s grant?

I do a lot of work for Boys & Girls Clubs of America around the metro Atlanta area, so it would have to go to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America in metro Atlanta because there are a few different chapters within that, but I would give it to them because they give so much to me.