Nikisha Reagan learned to embrace the career path that chose her

Serial entrepreneur, Nikisha Reagan, proves that her superpower comes from prayer and dedication. She actively seeks out others who are willing to invest in themselves and learn. Reagan enjoys helping others become the boss and she accomplished that objective with grace and humility.

Throughout her career, she has been a phlebotomist, she studied to be a nurse, but starting her own freight brokerage business proved to be the most fruitful path to success.

What is your profession, what are your responsibilities and why did you select your career?

NR Swanks is a Freight Brokerage located in Houston. I help companies move their freight safely and securely by obtaining a carrier or truck driver who complies with the FMSCA to move the load. I run carriers across 48 states … and Canada, but I didn’t choose my career, my career chose me. I just learned to love and embrace the hand I was dealt.

As a Black woman, what do you consider your superpower(s) to be?

My superpower is adaptation. Being able to accept something I never knew about without question is my superpower. Accepting what was put in front of me and trusting the plan. This allows me to encourage others to do the same and also trust the process God has for them.

What thoughtful or encouraging piece of advice would you give to your younger self?

I would’ve made a note to myself to not be afraid of taking a risk. Time moves so fast and had I known then the things I now know today I would’ve jumped a long time ago. To my younger self, I want to say “thank you. Thank you for all of the mishaps that you had in your younger years. Thank you for being rebellious and mischievous. Thank you for deciding to live and not die. Because of you, I am who I am today.”

Why is it important for more experienced Black women to reach back and help younger women of color?

I’ve learned through history how the female was always the least dominant compared to the male counterpart. Women should adhere to helping another woman not only because of history but because at one point that woman who is without or … was once them.

What three success habits do you incorporate into your daily routine to maintain your success, sanity, and peace of mind?

Patience is my main component. Knowing that success doesn’t come just because you want it or because it’s asked for through prayer, but know that if I keep working towards whatever my heart desires it’s sure to come to pass.

Passion is another key element that keeps my business thriving. Loving what you do daily is powerful, unlike just doing it because it’s a way to make ends meet. Prayer is a ritual for me before the start of my day, throughout my day, and at the end of my day. Prayer changes things and faith will allow it to flourish.