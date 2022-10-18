Joey Bada$$ comes to Kanye West’s defense

Ye West’s controversial interview on “Drink Champs” has caused rage over social media, and many people are criticizing the rapper for his statements regarding George Floyd.

“I watched the George Floyd documentary that Candace Owens put out. One of the things that his two roommates said was they want a tall guy like me, and the day that he died, he said a prayer for eight minutes,” West said on the podcast. “They hit him with the fentanyl. If you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that.”

One person who came to West’s defense was fellow rapper Joey Bada$$. In a series of tweets, he shared his thoughts on West.

“I don’t support everything Kanye been saying and honestly been trying my best to ignore most if it (for my own peace of mind) but censoring his right to freedom of speech is WACK,” Bada$$ said. “Askin him to come speak on your platform and then removing/blocking the content cuz you don’t agree?”

Bada$$ then blamed the media for the attention that West is receiving.

“We can have healthy disagreements,” Bada$$ added. “And yes Kanye can do a much better job at his delivery but it’s the same old story. Magnifying a small piece of what he said and taking it out of context. The mass media needs to learn some new moves, it’s corny and so obvious at this point.”