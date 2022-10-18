N.O.R.E apologizes for Kanye West interview (video)

Rap OG and the founder of the wildly popular podcast “Drink Champs” N.O.R.E. is extremely apologetic about the outlandish statements that Kanye West made when he was on the show.

Ye regurgitated the misinformation from conservative firebrand Candace Owens, saying George Floyd died from fentanyl intoxication instead of being crushed under the knee of convicted murderer and former cop Derek Chauvin.

Yeezy, 43, also doubled down on his anti-Semitic rhetoric and rationalized his White Lives Matter sweatshirt that he and Owens paraded during Paris Fashion Week.

“I support freedom of speech, I support anybody not being censored, but I do not support anybody being hurt. I did not realize that the George Floyd statements on my show were so hurtful,” N.O.R.E. told ‘The Breakfast Club’ radio show. “And you gotta realize, it was the first five minutes of the show, when he walked in, he told my producer, if they stop filming, he [would] walk out.”

N.O.R.E. continued, saying that he tried to push back on Yeezy’s statement while not creating too much friction.

“But later on, I actually checked him about the George Floyd comments. I actually checked him about the White lives matter [t-shirt], but it was so late in the episode, – I was already inebriated at that time – that maybe people looked over it,” he said. “But I apologize to the George Floyd family. I apologize to anybody that was hurt by Kanye West’s comments.”

The rapper denies that he was separating himself from Kanye because the family of George Floyd is considering suing Kanye for his reckless vitriol. In retrospect, N.O.R.E. believes he erred in giving Kanye an audience to spew invectives.

“I feel like I failed my people … When I watched this [interview], I cringe. I cringe. And I felt terrible. So I have to say sorry. I have to say sorry to anybody that was hurt by his rhetoric, anybody who was hurt by his speech, anybody who was hurt. I apologize to George Floyd’s family … I want to apologize to anybody who was hurt by me letting that man say something on my platform.”