Texas man charged after fatally shooting woman who beat him in basketball

The man who allegedly shot and killed a woman just because she beat him in a basketball game has been arrested.

Cameron Hogg, 31, has been captured and processed in the Dallas County Jail on a charge of murder after he allegedly gunned down Asia Womack after she vanquished and then embarrassed him in a pick-up game in South Dallas on Oct. 3.

Dallas officers responded to a call of a woman lying on the sidewalk with “multiple gunshot wounds.” Womack was transported to a hospital but succumbed to her injuries.

Womack’s aunt remains inconsolable because of the senselessness of the tragedy and the betrayal of trust between Hogg and Womack.

“We’re taking it kind of hard because it was senseless,” Juanita Smith told “NBC 5 Dallas-Forth Worth.” “I just don’t understand why you kill somebody over a basketball game.”

The family’s pastor John Delley with Faith Tabernacle Church of God in Christ said that Hogg took extreme umbrage that a woman bested him in the game.

“When it goes to the extreme of such that you leave the scene, go to the house and get a gun and you come back,” he said. “I believe in forgiveness, but justice needs to be served.”

Asia’s mother, Andrea Womack, said Hogg and her daughter were friends and that she opened up her home to him and fed him.

“She took calls from him when he was in jail and would buy him whatever he needed. She called him a brother,” Womack recalls.

“Asia was designed like no other. Her gift was expressed through her love for basketball. She had a big heart filled with so much love, joy, and laughter. She had a smile that could brighten your day.”