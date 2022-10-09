Woman shot and killed after beating male friend in basketball

The family of a slain Texas woman claims that a male friend shot her to death after she beat him in a pickup game of basketball.

Asia Womack was gunned down after winning a basketball against a longtime male friend at T.G. Terry Park about a block from her home in South Dallas.

According to CBS DFW, Womack was also talking a lot of trash during and after vanquishing her male friend in the game. Humilitated, the male allegedly drove home and returned to the park where he reportedly shot her multiple times.

The news station stated that there is a warrant for the arrest of 31-year-old Cameron Hogg who remains on the run from authorities.

Compounding the unbearable pain for Womack’s mother, Andrea, is the fact that this was a family friend whom her daughter had helped.

“This was supposed to be a friend of Asia’s. She’s eaten with the man,” Andrea said. “She’s fed him, and he turned on her and killed her in a vicious way.”

Womack’s family pastor was equally dumbfounded.

“But this is so senseless,” said Pastor John Delley. “You become embarrassed basically because a female beat you in basketball.”

“Detectives are still working the case,” said Kristin Lowman with Dallas PD. “No one is in custody at this time. They’ve been working it since Monday night trying to find justice for Miss Womack.”

“My prayer is that justice be served … that he is found or that he will give up or turn himself in,” added Pastor John Delley.