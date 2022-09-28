Person of interest in PnB Rock’s fatal shooting has been arrested

The Los Angeles Police Department has arrested one of the suspects in the shooting death of rap star PnB Rock.

Freddie Lee Trone has been identified as a person of interest for allegedly shooting PnB Rock while he was eating breakfast with his girlfriend at Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles in early September 2022. Trone is currently at large and the LAPD considers him ”armed and dangerous,” Rolling Stone reports.

Meanwhile, Trone’s son has been arrested. The LAPD stated that the 17-year-old drove the getaway car after Trone allegedly walked into the eatery and shot PnB multiple times and stole some expensive jewelry from him.

“The victim was eating at a table when he was approached by one suspect,” LAPD officer Norma Eisenman told Rolling Stone. The “suspect demanded items” from the rapper then withdrew his firearm and fired multiple shots. The suspect “removed some items from the victim, entered a waiting vehicle, and fled the scene.”

Eisenman said Trone has a lengthy criminal history that includes armed robbery in 2002 and a felony case of threatening someone in 2005.