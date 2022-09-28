Search
START TYPING AND PRESS ENTER TO SEARCH

Person of interest in PnB Rock’s fatal shooting has been arrested

1 of the suspected killers is still on the loose
PNB Rock and girlfriend Steph (Image source: Twitter – @PnBRock)

The Los Angeles Police Department has arrested one of the suspects in the shooting death of rap star PnB Rock.

Freddie Lee Trone has been identified as a person of interest for allegedly shooting PnB Rock while he was eating breakfast with his girlfriend at Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles in early September 2022. Trone is currently at large and the LAPD considers him ”armed and dangerous,” Rolling Stone reports.


Meanwhile, Trone’s son has been arrested. The LAPD stated that the 17-year-old drove the getaway car after Trone allegedly walked into the eatery and shot PnB multiple times and stole some expensive jewelry from him.

“The victim was eating at a table when he was approached by one suspect,” LAPD officer Norma Eisenman told Rolling Stone. The “suspect demanded items” from the rapper then withdrew his firearm and fired multiple shots. The suspect “removed some items from the victim, entered a waiting vehicle, and fled the scene.”


Eisenman said Trone has a lengthy criminal history that includes armed robbery in 2002 and a felony case of threatening someone in 2005.

Read more about:

Also read

John Hope Bryant
Press Releases
Operation HOPE and SBA announce collaboration to empower small Black businesses
Augie Ray
Culture
Making Smoke Company and Dutch Masters hold master class for artists in LA
Medium Rare Chicken
Artist Interviews
LA artist Medium Rare Chicken shares the inspiration for creating his own world
Augie Ray
Artist Interviews
LA artist Augie Ray shares what he's enjoyed most about mastering his craft during Dutch Masters master class
School,Bus,On,Street,Of,New,York,City,,Usa
Education
Mother sues LA school district after daughter involved in picking cotton
Jilly
Artist Interviews
Singer Jilly discusses her new project, 'Copy & Paste'

Watch this video

What's new

IMG_2668
Kodak Black pays rent for nearly 30 families facing eviction
IMG_7871 2
NBL and NBCC come together to form the National Alliance for Black Business
Rich Homie Quan
Rich Homie Quan celebrates 10th anniversary of debut mixtape 'Still Goin In'