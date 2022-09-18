Stephen A. Jackson blasted for ‘checking in’ with gangs after PnB Rock’s death

Former NBA player Stephen Jackson was blasted after he boldly stated that he checks in with gang members in every city he visits following the murder of rap star PnB Rock.

Rock was shot to death at Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles on Sept. 12, 2022, sending shockwaves that reverberated throughout the country. Both Kodak Black and Nicki Minaj blasted PnB Rock’s girlfriend for posting an Instagram photo of their whereabouts shortly before the rapper was gunned down. Ice T said he is done trying to talk to gang members and calls L.A. “a dangerous place.”

Jackson is the latest prominent personality to speak in the aftermath of yet another rapper’s violent demise. Jackson surprisingly admits that he ceremoniously bows before gangs when he ventures into each city.

“I check in everywhere I go,” Jackson said in a social media post.

“Everywhere I go I call somebody from the place I’m going that I know and check-in. I wanna come home to my family and I love my life. I’m checking in with my people out of respect.”

The former Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs player said he “checks in” as a preventative measure to ensure his own safety.

“It’s nothing wrong with showing respect when you in somebody’s city or state,” Jackson said. “I always check in ’cause I know real ones everywhere. I care about my life and I’m coming home to my kids and my family. Bet that.”

Stephen Jackson says he checks in everywhere he goes 💀 pic.twitter.com/AXoEMrKGVo — Shannonnn sharpes burner (@shannonsharpeee) September 14, 2022

Many on Twitter blasted Jackson for doubling down on the fact that he makes sure he notifies gangs when he enters their cities.

I’m sorry but how would people even know Stephen Jackson in they city unless he tell them 😭😭😭 — Leonard Sabotlicky (@JWIMYS) September 14, 2022

This is why WE are our worse enemy. Stephen Jackson said those same sentiments about “checking in” with Gang Members or whoever in cities “out of respect” what the hell kind of mediocre nonsense is that? Successful Black people cant travel without fear of harm being done= STUPID — Pastor Carl Day (@PastorCarlDay) September 14, 2022

Stephen Jackson always finds a way to make himself look more and more like a cornball every day https://t.co/UqDdN68ebi — reset sosa (@Rytoyza) September 14, 2022

Stephen Jackson’s in his 3rd Childhood — Maady Maad (@MaadyBK67) September 15, 2022

Stephen Jackson hopped off the porch at 40 — 🗽 (@ISupplyNeeds) September 15, 2022