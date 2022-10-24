Ulta patrons call for a boycott after inclusivity advertisement

The beauty company Ulta is receiving backlash after posting an inclusivity advertisement featuring a transgender woman discussing femininity. The Beauty of campaign clip shows influencers Dylan Mulvaney and David Lopez sitting down for a conversation about their gender fluidity.

In the clip, Mulvaney starts talking about how she feels about finding love, being a mother, and having a family as a transgender woman. She also discusses her transition story and family history, coming from a conservative background, making it hard to come out.

Twitter users began bashing Ulta and Mulvaney soon after the release of this campaign. Some shared hurtful remarks, dragged Ulta under the fire for appropriating womanhood, and threatened never to use Ulta products again.

Ulta shared a statement on Twitter stating that ‘The Beauty of’ campaign is “to feature conversations that widen the lens surrounding traditional beauty standards. We believe beauty is for everyone. And while we recognize some conversations we host will challenge perspectives and options, we believe constructive dialogue is one important way to move beauty forward. The intersectionality of gender identity is nuanced, something David and Dylan acknowledge themselves within the episode. Regardless of how someone identifies, they deserve our respect.”